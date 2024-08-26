Williamsville’s Andrew Poturalski could have career-changing opportunity with rebuilding Sharks

So far, Andrew Poturalski’s perennial status as one of the AHL’s most dynamic, consistent and clutch scorers has earned him just a few cups of coffee in the NHL.

Last season, in his first recall in two years, the Williamsville native played twice, skating less than 14 total minutes before the Seattle Kraken returned him to the Coachella Valley Firebirds.

Poturalski’s prolific career – he has won two Calder Cup championships, appeared in the final the last two seasons and compiled 493 total points, including 73 in the playoffs, the most among active AHL players – has translated to about 57 minutes of ice time in the NHL.

Having played just six NHL games over eight years, some view Poturalski as a career minor leaguer.

That dreaded label just provides more fuel as he pursues his dream.

“It bothers me to the point that I want to prove everybody wrong,” the center recently told the Times Herald. “You got to use that as motivation to keep going.”

At 30, an advanced hockey age, Poturalski hasn’t lost any belief he can crack the big leagues and stick around.

“I’m 30, but I’m still hungrier than ever,” he said. “I feel like a little kid chasing the dream.”

Don’t bet against him. After more than 500 total games in the minors, he might have a career-changing opportunity.

The two-year, two-way contract he signed with the rebuilding San Jose Sharks on July 1 reunited him with Ryan Warsofsky, who’s entering his first season as an NHL head coach.

“This is probably the best opportunity of my life that I’ve had to get a legitimate shot,” Poturalski said. “… It’s tough when you play in the minors for what seems like eight straight years or whatever it’s been. Yeah, I’ve never given up on the dream, and I feel like I’ve definitely gotten a little chip and a spark this summer leading into camp.”

In 2021-22, Poturalski and Warsofsky enjoyed a rollicking season together with the Chicago Wolves, winning the Calder Cup. Naturally, during the ups and downs of nine grueling months, their respect and trust for each other grew.

Warsofsky, who knew Poturalski from their days with the Charlotte Checkers, the Carolina Hurricanes’ previous farm team, named him captain. Poturalski responded by having one of the greatest individual campaigns in recent memory, recording 73 assists and a whopping 101 points. No AHL player had reached the prestigious 100-point mark in 12 years. He registered another 23 points in 18 playoff games.

So as a free agent this summer, Poturalski jumped at the chance to possibly play for Warsofsky again.

“My goal is to play in the NHL, trying to make an impact there,” he said. “Having a head coach who I’ve played for before and had success with I think is huge. In this business, you need to have somebody that trusts you and knows your game, and I feel like that’s huge having Ryan there.”

San Jose hired Warsofsky, 36, following a disastrous 19-win season in which it finished dead last. Like any team trying to emerge from the abyss, the Sharks have openings to seize throughout the lineup.

To wit: last season, former Sabres prospect Justin Bailey, 29, played a career-high 59 games for the Sharks. The Williamsville native hadn’t played in the NHL in two years and hadn’t scored a goal since 2017-18. He began the season playing on an AHL contract for the Sharks’ affiliate, the San Jose Barracuda.

Poturalski’s NHL dream has likely never been more real.

Despite limited opportunities in Seattle, he enjoyed his time in the Kraken organization and is proud of what he and his teammates established in Coachella Valley under former Sabres coach Dan Bylsma, who has been promoted to Seattle.

The Firebirds roared to the Calder Cup final in each of their first two seasons before losing to the Hershey Bears.

“We had a really special two years, and I think everybody will remember that for the rest of their lives,” Poturalski said.

In June, the Firebirds dropped a six-game series as an emotional Poturalski watched helplessly from a suite. His season ended in Game 1 after absorbing a hit from hulking Bears defenseman Dylan McIlrath. He later underwent surgery to repair an upper-body injury.

“It’s gut-wrenching,” Poturalski said of getting injured at a critical time. “… It’s tough to put into words how hard it was to go into the rink and watch that and try to think about how you could’ve helped the team and how things maybe could’ve been different.”

Poturalski, who began skating again about two weeks ago, believes he will participate in training camp, at least in a non-contact role.

“I’m treating this as a challenge to try to come back and beat the timelines they gave me,” he said.