ROCHESTER – On the surface, Radim Mrtka’s first weeks as a regular in pro hockey might look underwhelming. In the Americans’ opening 16 games, the Buffalo Sabres prospect registered zero points and a team-worst minus-6 rating.

But forget about points or plus-minus. Mrtka, 19, is the AHL’s youngest defenseman. He’s a neophyte competing against men.

Besides, offense ultimately won’t be the 6-foot-6, 218-pound Czech’s ticket to the big leagues.

“What is his path to get to the NHL?” Amerks coach Mike Leone told the Times Herald following Tuesday’s practice in Blue Cross Arena. “And I think his best trait is his closing ability and his gapping in the neutral zone.”

Mrtka, the ninth overall pick in 2025, is a defensive-minded blue liner adapting to the rigors of pro hockey. While he possesses talent, he’s a raw rookie.

“It’s all about us just getting the habits and the details into his game where he can continue to flourish into the prospect that Buffalo hopes that he’ll be, and we can see that now in glimpses where he’s shown what he can be,” said Amerks assistant coach Philip Samuelsson, who’s in charge of the defense. “And now it’s just about getting consistency and kind of growing into an identity.”

What are those glimpses Samuelsson mentioned?

“You see a defenseman that’s very big and rangy and can close plays,” he said. “I think that’s what he should focus on is trying to be someone that’s a rock solid, and once he takes care of that foundation, then we’ll continue to keep adding to the skill set that’s there.”

Leone has watched Mrtka, a terrific skater, excel in the neutral zone. Now, he said, the youngster must learn how to kill plays in the defensive zone and utilize his hulking frame to win battles and own the front of the net.

“Those are things that are non-negotiable that have to be in his game to keep making steps in the right direction,” Leone said.

Leone said Mrtka has played well at times. Sometimes, however, he said coaches “expect more out of him.”

“But we knew going into the season … there’s going to be moments where it’s difficult,” said Leone, whose Amerks played a road game Friday against the Hershey Bears.

Mrtka had tasted pro hockey before this season, having played 11 total games for the Amerks last year, including three in the Calder Cup Playoffs – he started and ended the year in Rochester – and 13 contests in Czechia before the Sabres drafted him.

Still, the last two months have been a new experience. In the previous two years, he moved between pro and junior hockey, spending the bulk of his time with the Western Hockey League’s Seattle Thunderbirds while also representing Czechia in tournaments.

Staying with the Amerks – as a teenager, he was eligible to return to Seattle – gives him a new opportunity.

“It’s a little better that now I belong here and I’m not going to be moved,” Mrtka said. “So I can just focus more on hockey and what’s going to happen.”

It’s unclear what could happen to Mrtka in the future. The Sabres reportedly planned to send him to the St. Louis Blues before the trade deadline last season before defenseman Colton Parayko nixed the deal.

It likely won’t be the last time a team tries to pry him away from the Sabres.

Mrtka said in July he understands trade rumors are a part of the hockey business.

For now, he’s usually playing alongside a veteran defenseman – often Dennis Gilbert or Caleb Jones – in arguably AHL’s toughest division.

The North Division boasts some of the league’s tightest-checking teams in the Laval Rocket, Syracuse Crunch, Toronto Marlies and Utica Comets.

That should only boost development for prospects like Mrtka.

“Kids are going to be tested,” Leone said. “I think it’s really good for them.”