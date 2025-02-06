Rochester goalie Felix Sandstrom races from vacation in Florida to join Sabres

Felix Sandstrom has been on a roll in Rochester. ©2025, Micheline Veluvolu

BUFFALO – Goalie Felix Sandstrom was relaxing with his girlfriend poolside Tuesday at his hotel in Fort Lauderdale, enjoying some sunshine during the AHL All-Star break, when his phone rang. The Sabres, having lost Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen to a minor injury, needed him to get to KeyBank Center in a hurry.

Suddenly, his vacation in Florida was over.

Sandstrom had to travel about 1,300 miles to Buffalo to back up goalie James Reimer that night against the Columbus Blue Jackets.

Having spent the last three seasons moving between the Lehigh Valley Phantoms, the Flyers’ AHL affiliate, and Philadelphia, Sandstrom had experienced some last-minute recalls.

“This time was far, so I was like, ‘How is this gonna happen?’” he told the Times Herald following Wednesday’s practice. “But they found a way.”

The Swede, who had spent all season with the Rochester Americans, packed up his belongings and hurried to the airport.

“It was a rush to get there, and they did a good job finding a flight for me and make sure everything was set so I could just pack my stuff and get on the plane,” Sandstrom said. “It was pretty smooth, actually, for being in such a rush.”

Sandstrom’s flight landed at the Buffalo Niagara International Airport at about 6:10 p.m., less than an hour before the opening faceoff.

He arrived at the rink so close to game time he missed the warm-up.

“I just came in here, put my stuff on and basically walked out to the game,” said Sandstrom, whose equipment was picked up in Rochester and driven to Buffalo.

Sandstrom, 28, watched from the bench as the Sabres beat Columbus 3-2.

If goalie prospect Devon Levi hadn’t been returning from the AHL All-Star Classic in California, the Sabres possibly would’ve summoned him. Still, Sandstrom, who signed a one-year, two-way contract with the Sabres worth $400,000 in the minors, is deserving of his first recall to Buffalo.

Following a slow start this season, he has caught fire, winning six straight outings. Overall, he has compiled a 9-4-1 record with a 2.89 goals-against average and a .900 save percentage in 14 games with the Amerks.

“I’m in a groove now where everything feels good,” Sandstrom said. “Stuff feels easier, for sure, you’re having that swagger and that kind of stuff. It’s for sure, you feel more comfortable going into games and stuff. It’s really fun to play. I feel like I’m in a good spot right now.”

Sandstrom wasn’t in the best spot during the preseason. After spending the last five seasons in the Philadelphia organization, he needed time to get comfortable.

“It was a different environment,” he said. “That was a big adjustment, I think, for me. I’d been in the same organization since I came across the Atlantic. So it was a big change and just learning everything about the new style, like system and everything.”

The 6-foot-2, 214-pound Sandstrom said he felt fine during training camp. In exhibition games, however, he said he “just didn’t feel great.”

The numbers back that up. While it’s a small sample size, he posted a 3.92 goals-against average and an .831 save percentage in three appearances.

“You just got to believe in yourself and keep pushing and working hard and eventually it’s going to turn around, and eventually it did,” he said.

With Levi, 23, earning most of the action since the Sabres sent him to the AHL in mid-November, Sandstrom has had limited playing time as his backup. He usually plays on the road – his last seven starts have been away – in back-to-back sets.

But he has enjoyed his time with the affable Levi, someone he called a “good friend.” He tries to examine the youngster’s style and implement elements of it into his game.

“Levi’s such a big talent, and watching how quick he is and stuff, that’s something I feel like I could really take to my game and watch how he moves and stuff,” said Sandstrom, who played 30 games with the Flyers. “So I think that’s something I’ve been trying to add to my game, too, just the quickness. And I think that’s made a big difference for me, personally. I feel like I’m quicker to see things.”

While Sandstrom’s recall could be short – Luukkonen, who has a lower-body injury, is expected to practice Friday – making it back to the NHL serves as a reminder he’s on the right path.

“Great motivation to keep working and keep pushing,” Sandstrom said.